Who Is Rainbow PUSH Coalition’s New President? Rev. Jesse Jackson Appoints Rev. Dr. Haynes III

Civil Rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition enters a new era after Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. steps down. Meet President Rev. Dr. Haynes III!

Jackson officially introduced his successor, Rev. Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III, at the coalition’s national convention on Sunday. The transition is effective immediately.

Pastor Haynes is a father and husband, author, activist, and mentee of Rev. Jackson. He will also remain the Senior Pastor of Dallas’ Friendship-West Baptist Church, which he has grown from a membership of 100 to over 13,000 since taking over in 1983.

“When he made the phone call and asked me to consider succeeding him…that [was] just over the top,” Haynes told ABC 7 Chicago.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition (RPC) is a an international human and civil rights organization seeks to empower people through the effective use of grassroots advocacy, issue orientation, and connections between the greater community and the disenfranchised. It was founded in Chicago by Rev. Jesse Jackson in 1971, who served as the President since its inception.

