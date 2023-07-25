Do You Have the “Karen Complex” or “Keke Complex”? with Counselor Spring [LISTEN]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

You’ve likely heard of the “Karen Complex”—yes, that Karen—but could you have the “KeKe Complex”? Our licensed professional counselor Yunetta Spring explains the difference between the two, and how you can identify and combat them.

The term “Karen” was coined in recent years to describe a white (typically upper or middle-class) woman who exhibits characteristics stemming from privilege and/or white supremacy. Her entitlement often leads to unnecessary and racist encounters with people of color. Though many can easily identify a “Karen” and her complex, have you considered that you may have a “Keke complex?”

Both are seeking control, but Karens wants power, while Keke is tired of feeling powerless. The behaviors of each complex are similar, but the agendas are different.

If you find yourself defensive, easily irritated, or always hyper-vigilant (accessing your surroundings for potential danger)…you may want to listen up!

