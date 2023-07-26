Cam Newton Sues Ex-Girlfriend, Demanding Bentley Returned Amidst Custody Battle [LISTEN]

Former NFL player Cam Newton is suing his ex-girlfriend, exotic dancer Shakia “Kia” Proctor, and requesting the return of the Bentley he bought.
In the midst of a legal custody battle, Newton has hit proctor with a lawsuit for the a vehicle he owns that is still in her possession. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 2017 Bentley Bentayga (acquired in May of 2018) was purchased while they were a couple and he allowed her to “use [it] while they were in a romantic relationship,” with the understanding that it would have to be returned if they ever split. Newton is the sole owner.
Cam Newton Sues Ex-Girlfriend, Demanding Bentley Returned Amidst Custody Battle
