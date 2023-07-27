LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Shad “Bow Wow” Moss denies all allegations of cheating a young rapper out of money for a feature, saying she was catfished.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

A father recently came forward claiming to be scammed by Bow Wow, and initiated a lawsuit against the ‘Let Me Hold You Down’ rapper. The young artists’ dad announced that he paid him $3K via cash app, but never received the song feature. The lawsuit is for $15K including the delivered funds, court and attorney costs, etc.⁣

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Since the story released, other artists have alleged similar claims against him.

See: Bow Wow’s $1000 Meet-n-Greet Has Twitter Confused… and It’s Hilarious

In Bow Wow’s defense, he acknowledges seeing the allegations but assures fans that it is not him or his team on the other end.

“D pimpin done got yall again huh? I dont conduct business on apps. I do NOT use or have cash app. So if you aint call management and send a wire .. you def was NOT dealing w me. Be careful who yall send yalls money to online. This happens everyday to folks. This the 3rd time somebody acting like me catfishing people,” Bow Wow tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Don’t Miss…Bow Wow Says “Trash A** Music” Is The Cause For Hip-Hop’s Chart Slump, Twitter Agrees

Don’t Miss…Bishop Scammer? New York Preacher Infamously Robbed On Camera Arrested For Fraud, Lying To FBI

Don’t Miss…Gary’s Tea: Da Brat Speaks On How She Feels About Bow Wow, His Music & Shading Jermaine Dupri

Bow Wow Denies Cheating 10-Year-Old Girl Out of Feature Money [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com