What’s on the ballot for the Special Election?

Here’s everything you need to know for the Ohio Special Election this Tuesday.
Issue One – a proposal that would raise the threshold to make changes to the state constitution from 50 percent to 60 percent.
The proposal means that pro-choice supporters that gather signatures to enshrine abortion rights in the Ohio Constitution would need 60% public approval instead of a simple majority.
Other possible constitutional amendments that could be affected include the efforts to legalize recreational marijuana, reforming Ohio’s redistricting system, minimum wage increase, and vaccine mandates limitations.
IMPORTANT REGISTRATION AND VOTING DEADLINES
Military and overseas voting began June 23, and voter registration closes July 10 at 9 p.m.
To check your registration, click here.
Early voting begins the next day on June 11 starting at 8 a.m. Offices will be open until 5 p.m.
To find your early voting location, click here.
Absentee voting by mail begins July 11 until Aug. 8. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Aug. 1.
To request an absentee ballot, click here.
The special election takes place Aug. 8 when polls open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 12 is the last day for boards of elections to receive absentee ballots that have been postmarked on or before Aug. 7.
IDENTIFIATION REQUIREMENTS
There are several types of valid photo identification.
- Ohio driver’s license;
- State of Ohio ID card;
- Interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV;
- A US passport;
- A US passport card;
- US military ID card;
- Ohio National Guard ID card; or
- US Department of Veterans Affairs ID card
All photo IDs must have the following:
- An expiration date that has not passed;
- A photograph of the voter;
- The voter’s name, which must substantially conform to the voter’s name as it appears in the Poll List or in the Poll Book
