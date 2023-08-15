Daryl “Buster” Skrine, who played for the Cleveland Browns from 2011 through 2014, reportedly faces multiple fraud charges in Canada.
According to authorities, Skrine’s illegal activity was tracked down by the Financial Crimes Unit.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Skrine is accused of illegally gaining more than $100,000 across Canada, in a scheme that involved him opening bank accounts with fraudulent checks, then withdrawing some of the cash before the check could clear.
He was arrested last night in Toronto.
FOX 8 initially reported the story.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
Former Browns Player Charged With Bank Fraud was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Did You See These Unusual Lights Over Cleveland Monday Night? [Video]
-
Meet Comedian Rita Brent, Rickey Smiley’s Mentee [LISTEN]
-
White Man Carrying Rifle Through Black Neighborhood Confronted By Black Business Owner
-
NewsTalk 1490 Radio Mobile Apps
-
House Explodes In West Akron, Man Walks Out Alive [VIDEO]
-
‘Confrontational, Destructive’ Protests Erupt in Akron Over Jayland Walker
-
Tia Mowry Is Living Her Truth
-
Cleveland: Police Capture Bull Roaming Alone On Superior Avenue