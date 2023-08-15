Listen Live
Local

Former Browns Player Charged With Bank Fraud

Published on August 15, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Houston Texans v Cleveland Browns

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

Daryl “Buster” Skrine, who played for the Cleveland Browns from 2011 through 2014, reportedly faces multiple fraud charges in Canada.

According to authorities, Skrine’s illegal activity was tracked down by the Financial Crimes Unit.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Skrine is accused of illegally gaining more than $100,000 across Canada, in a scheme that involved him opening bank accounts with fraudulent checks, then withdrawing some of the cash before the check could clear.

He was arrested last night in Toronto.

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:

Former Browns Player Charged With Bank Fraud  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More from WERE-AM 1490

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close