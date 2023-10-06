According to a report from FOX 8, hundreds of people are expected to be laid off in the near future at a local car factory.
The company is Ford and the location is Brook Park. 375 layoffs are expected to begin as soon as Monday.
The United Auto Workers strike, which is now its fourth week, is considered to be the main contributor to the impending layoffs.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
From FOX 8:
Workers will first apply for unemployment, but if they’re not eligible, they expect to be eligible for strike pay, Thomas said.
Though layoffs loom at the Brook Park plant, Thomas said the local union stands behind the union’s national negotiators “100 percent.”
The Brook Park plant opened in 1952 and has over 1500 employees.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
Hundreds To Be Laid Off At This Local Car Factory was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
‘Racist’ White Man On Video Threatening To ‘Whip’ Black Man Is Actually A Muslim Activist… Or Is He?
-
Black Ministers Refuse To Endorse Trump EXCEPT For This Cleveland Pastor…. [VIDEO]
-
White Man Carrying Rifle Through Black Neighborhood Confronted By Black Business Owner
-
TODAY IN BLACK HISTORY: October 1
-
Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
-
Auto Theft in Sheffield Village Leads to 7 City High Speed Police Chase
-
Akron: 5 Teenagers Arrested For Brutal Armed Robbery
-
1 killed, 1 injured in explosion at Titans’ Caleb Farley home near Lake Norman