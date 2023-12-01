LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congrats are in order for our (as Rickey puts it) RSMS son, Malik Smiley, as he joins the 2023 graduating class!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Today Malik joins the ranks of notable HBCU grads, including his father Rickey Smiley, by graduating from Alabama State University. Not only has he finished school, but he is doing so with honors! Malik joins the show to thank family, mentors, and all who contributed to supporting and influences his success. He dreams of going to graduate school, law school, and eventually practicing injury and criminal law.

See: Dr. Rickey Smiley Delivers 2023 Miles College Commencement Speech [WATCH]

Listen to the full interview Malik on the RSMS!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As written by Alasu.edu:

Alabama State University was founded in 1867, in Marion, Ala., as a school for African-Americans. The school started as the Lincoln Normal School with $500 raised by nine formerly enslaved men now known as the Marion Nine, making ASU one of the nation’s oldest institutions of higher education founded for black Americans. Today, Alabama State University, located in Montgomery, Ala., is a widely respected, world-class institution of higher learning that welcomes students of all races.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Be sure to tune in to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show each and every weekday, 5-9a CT/6-10a ET!

Related Article:

Read: 11 HBCU Graduates Who Changed The World

Read: “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Live Broadcast At Alabama State University

Read: Even Malik Smiley Is In Awe Of How Good Rickey Smiley’s Book Is [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Read: Black Tony Is Pulling Up to the Riverfront in Alabama! [LISTEN]

Malik Smiley Graduates from Alabama State University [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com