LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Griot Baba Lumumba from Umoja House in Washington, DC returns to our classroom and provides us with thought-provoking topics. This time, Baba Lumumba will analyze what he terms the most important thing white society has taken from us. Before Baba Lumumba, LA activist RW Akile gives us a Kwanzaa story. Baltimore author and activist Bill Goodin will also discuss politics.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Griot Baba Lumumba, RW Akile & Bill Goodin l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com