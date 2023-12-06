Dave Chappelle is back. Actually, he never left, considering the comedian seems to always be in the news, but he does have a new Netflix on special premiering just before the end of the year.
Details are scarce, but Netlfix dropped a teaser trailer with applause, Chappelle’s voice and his now iconic C logo announcing the special’s global premiere will be December 31.
Recently, Chappelle made headlines when he was spotted in a selfie with controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert. However, he insists that he was duped.
Chappelle signed his Netflix deal in 2016, when he reportedly secured $20 million per special. The most recent special, and the last of the initial deal, was The Closer, which was released in 2021 and earned him a Grammy Award.
This story is developing.
New Dave Chappelle Comedy Special Premieres December 31 On Netflix was originally published on hiphopwired.com
