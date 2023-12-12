‘The Color Purple’ Stars Discuss The Evolution Of The New Film, Their Bond, And More In ‘The Hollywood Reporter’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Color Purple cast and Oprah Winfrey cover The Hollywood Reporter’s latest issue, looking like the beautiful sisterhood we didn’t know we needed. Inside, the ladies discuss the differences in the film’s remake, their roles, bonds, and more.

The excitement regarding The Color Purple remake is widespread. Social media is buzzing about the actors and the premiers, and the film has already pulled in a couple of Golden Globe Awards nominations before it has publicly hit theaters. Having read the book, starred in the original movie, and executive produced the Tony-winning musical, Oprah Winfrey (Producer of the remake) was at first skeptical about remaking the film but then realized that with the #Metoo movement happening, this version needed to be shared with a new audience.

The remake focuses less on the abuse Fantasia Barrino’s character (Celie) faces but delves more into her resilience and imagination. “The biggest thing was, what can we say that hasn’t been said yet? That was, for me, the hardest part. I went back to Alice Walker’s book. This was on her first page, in the first line: ‘Dear God.’ That for me was, ‘All right, that’s the line.’ Anyone who can write letters to God must have an imagination,” stated director Blitz Bazawule. “And that imaginative plane became the place in which we were going to justify our reason for being.”

The Color Purple x The Hollywood Reporter

Working on this film has allowed the three female stars to form a sisterhood. One can tell from their body language in interviews and pictures that their bond is deep. Black actors and actresses often struggle with attaining roles in Hollywood, placing them in competition for the same parts. It’s refreshing to see dynamic women in the industry coming together to support and uplift one another despite the hardships they face in their careers. “It has been real with each other. I think that’s been the beauty of all of this, we don’t have to sugarcoat things with one another. We can have deep conversations about the hurt and pain we’ve been through in this industry,” Danielle Brooks says.

