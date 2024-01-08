Ohio Governor DeWine Vetoes Transgender Athlete Bill

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has vetoed a newly proposed bill that would prohibit transgender girls from competing in female athletics. The bill would’ve also banned transgender minors from receiving certain health care.
This news comes after DeWine announced last Friday to reject House Bill 68. Dubbed the “Save Adolescents from Experimentation” and the “Save Women’s Sports” acts, you can get the full details of the failed motion by clicking here.
This story was initially reported by NBC4i.
From NBC4i:
H.B. 68 would bar medical professionals from providing treatment known as gender-affirming care, like puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy, to trans children in the state. DeWine said he made his decision after visiting five children’s hospitals and speaking with families whose children undergo that treatment.
To read the entire NBC4i report CLICK HERE.
The article also cites that a similar bill in Nebraska was also recently rejected.
A total of 19 trans girls have participated in female sports in Ohio middle and high school’s over the last eight years.
