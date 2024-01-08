Listen Live
Ohio State Parts Ways with Safeties Coach Perry Eliano

Published on January 8, 2024

Penn State v Ohio State

Source: Ben Jackson / Getty

Ohio State University announced Monday, January 8th that Perry Eliano will not continue as the safeties coach for the 2024 season, marking the conclusion of his two-year tenure. Eliano, who had been on a two-year contract since joining in 2022, was part of the coaching staff that contributed to significant defensive improvements, notably leading the nation in allowing only 145.9 passing yards per game in 2023.

Despite these defensive strides, Eliano faced challenges on the recruiting front, missing out on key targets like safety KJ Bolden in the 2024 class.

The search for Eliano’s replacement is currently underway, according to the official announcement from Ohio State.

Eliano’s departure is the first official announcement regarding the coaching staff changes for the 2024 season. Speculation also surrounds the potential exits of quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis and special teams coordinator Parker Fleming.

 

