Black Women More Likely To Have A Black Spouse, New Data Shows

Black women are more likely to have a Black spouse, according to a new Pew Research report published on Jan. 18. Inside the new data-driven report that examines key factors about Black Americans living in the United States, Pew Research revealed that 87% of married Black women are more likely than 79% of married Black men to have a spouse who is Black. According to the data, this includes spouses who are single-race Black, multiracial Black and Black Hispanic. This contradicts the belief that Black women are not marrying Black men.

The new report also shared interesting data about the rate of marriage and divorce among Black men and women in the United States. Around 32% of Black adults are currently married across the nation. That figure is small compared to 53% of adults who are not Black. Among Black adults, 36% of men are married, compared with 29% of women. According to the report, Black women are more likely to get divorced than Black Men, 14% to 10% respectively. The number is slightly smaller for Black men and women who are widowed (8% vs. 2%).

Black men are more likely to marry someone who is not Black.

Additionally, the report found that 17% of married Black adults are married to someone who is not Black. “This includes 21% of married Black men and 13% of married Black women,” the report states.

It’s important to note that the data only considers those who are married and whose spouses live in the same household, but the numbers are interesting and signal that interracial relationships and marriage have become more widely acceptable over the years.

The approval rating for interracial marriage hit a high of 94% in 2021, according to a Gallup poll. The number captured a stark difference from when Gallup first asked Americans about their thoughts on the topic in 1958. At the time, around 4% of Americans approved of interracial marriage.

Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 had the highest approval rating in 2021, with 98% voting in favor of interracial couples. U.S. adults aged 50 and older, have also changed their thoughts about the topic. According to Gallup, in 1991, only 27% of U.S. adults above the age of 50 approved of interracial marriage, whereas in 2021, the approval rating increased to 91%. Around 96% of non-white Americans said they were okay with marrying someone outside of their race, compared to 93% of white Americans.

Individual preferences and choices in relationships are diverse and can vary greatly among people. While some individuals may choose to marry someone within their own racial or ethnic group, others may form relationships across different racial or ethnic lines. It’s essential to recognize that no universal pattern or rule dictates who someone will marry based on race.

