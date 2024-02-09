Mike Roman, Trump Co-Defendant Behind Fani Willis Complaint, Struggling To Raise Money For Legal Fees

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The MAGA World that Mike Roman is trying to protect with salacious – if not completely irrelevant – allegations about Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is apparently not returning the favor as his online legal defense fundraiser falls well short of its goal.

Roman – a former staff member of Donald Trump’s failed presidential campaign who faces multiple felony indictments for his alleged role in trying to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia – is the man behind a complaint asking a judge to throw out all charges because he said Willis has an “improper, clandestine relationship” with Nathan Wade, the chief prosecutor in a sprawling RICO case led by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

The complaint also moved to disqualify Wade and Willis from having any involvement in the case.

“Admittedly, this is a bold allegation considering it is directed to one of the most powerful people in the State of Georgia, the Fulton County District Attorney,” Roman’s attorney wrote in the complaint filed last month. “Nevertheless, the district attorney’s fame and power do not change the fact that she decided to appoint as the special prosecutor a person with whom she had a personal relationship and who is now leading the day-to-day prosecution of this case.”

The complaint prompted Trump to join the Republican-led chorus of voices calling for Wade and Willis to recuse themselves from the case.

Wade and Willis subsequently confirmed their romantic relationship but have maintained it’s not a legal basis to disqualify them from trying the case.

They are among prosecutors from Willis’ office who have been subpoenaed to testify next week.

In that respect, it appears that Roman’s plan to derail Willis’ prosecution of Trump and 18 co-defendants in the sweeping RICO indictment has gained momentum.

On the flip side, though, there appeared to be absolutely no momentum for Roman’s online fundraiser to help him pay legal fees and defend against charges of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, violation of the Georgia RICO Act, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer and conspiracy to commit filing false documents.

According to a page on the GiveSendGo website – the apparent MAGA alternative to GoFundMe – Roman has received a little more than $60,000 in donations since the online fundraising campaign began.

While $60,000 might seem like a lot, it falls well short of Roman’s goal of raising $300,000.

The GiveSendGo page claims Roman has been “financially devastated” and is innocent of the charges accusing him of using fake electors to prevent Biden’s presidency from being certified – the same goal of the infamous Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

The post Mike Roman, Trump Co-Defendant Behind Fani Willis Complaint, Struggling To Raise Money For Legal Fees appeared first on NewsOne.

Mike Roman, Trump Co-Defendant Behind Fani Willis Complaint, Struggling To Raise Money For Legal Fees was originally published on newsone.com