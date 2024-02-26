Listen Live
News

AT&T Blames Software Update for Outage

Published on February 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
AT&T Outage Photo Illustrations

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

DALLAS, TX.–This week’s cell phone outage that affected AT&T customers was not the result of a cyber-attack, says AT&T.

The carrier says a software update is to blame.

The service disruption started early Thursday and was resolved Thursday night. It was a major headache for many, who’s phone services were limited. GPS maps failed and some 9-1-1 calls did not go through.

AT&T serves more than 100 million customers, according to the company’s website.

The post AT&T Blames Software Update for Outage appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

AT&T Blames Software Update for Outage  was originally published on wibc.com

More from WERE-AM 1490

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close