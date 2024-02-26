LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Tragedy has struck the team behind the Sherri daytime talkshow as one of their top executives was found dead during a financial investigation.

According to Page Six, authorities say they discovered the lifeless body of Matt Uzzle in his Piermont, NY, home on February 13. The executive-in-charge of the Sherri show was being probed for budget irregularities after the show’s parent company, Debmar-Mercury learned that Uzzle had not been paying rent for the show’s Chelsea Studios in New York City since September of 2023.

Police went to Uzzle’s home to conduct a welfare check when concern began to grow after no one had heard from him. Unfortunately, they found that Uzzle had passed away by what is being reported as a suicide.

Page Six reports:

Sources told us several departments had been complaining about issues with petty cash, and it was recently brought to parent company Debmar-Mercury’s attention that rent at the show’s Chelsea studio in NYC had not been paid since September.

“There was real concern among staff that the show was getting shut down. Debmar had to step in,” a source familiar with the situation said.

Another source told us that the show has not been impacted, and Debmar-Mercury has continued production of “Sherri.”

Uzzle — whom Shepherd inherited from “The Wendy Williams Show” after “Sherri” replaced Williams’ daytime program — said he “needed a couple of days to get his paperwork together” after brass confronted him about the show’s financial status, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Paying homage to their friend, an on-air ‘in memoriam’ tribute to Uzzle was included at the end of Sherri’s episode on February 15th.

Top ‘Sherri’ Exec Found Dead Amidst Financial Investigation was originally published on hiphopwired.com