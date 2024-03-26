Listen Live
News

Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Ship Collision

Published on March 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Francis Scott Key bridge collapse

Source: Screencap from public surveillance video / other

 

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore Maryland collapsed Tuesday morning (March 26th) after a large boat hit the structure.

According to WBALTV.com, a cargo ship crashed into a column. The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The bridge, around 1.6 Miles in length, carried the Baltimore BeltwayInterstate 695 over the Patapsco River.

Reports say that at least seven vehicles may have fallen into the water. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said on Twitter/X that emergency personnel are on scene, and efforts are underway.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore released a statement saying “My office is in close communication with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and the Baltimore Fire Department as emergency personnel are on the scene following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. I have declared a state of emergency here in Maryland and we are working with an interagency team to quickly deploy federal resources from the Biden administration. We are thankful for the brave men and women who are carrying out efforts to rescue those involved and pray for everyone’s safety. We will remain in close contact with federal, state, and local entities that are carrying out rescue efforts as we continue to assess and respond to this tragedy.”

 

We will have more on this as it develops.

 

Source | WBALTV.com

 

The post Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Ship Collision appeared first on Black America Web.

Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Ship Collision  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
News

Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Ship Collision

Crime concept - Flashing lights on police car
Ohio

Missing 5 Year Old Amber Alert Victim Feared To Be Dead

CLE

Northeast Ohio Pastor Honored In Oakwood Village

Videos

Black Ministers Refuse To Endorse Trump EXCEPT For This Cleveland Pastor…. [VIDEO]

Entertainment

2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨

National

Black Music Month Co-Founder Dyana Williams Remembers The Creation Of The National Commemoration

Amber Alert
Ohio

Ohio Amber Alert: Victim Believed To Be In Danger Near Cleveland

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Video Shows Kyle Rittenhouse Booed Off Stage At University Of Memphis After Non-Answer About Racism

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close