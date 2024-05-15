Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

DJ Akademiks Faces Lawsuit Alleging Rape and Defamation

| 05.15.24
Dismiss
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

2018 ComplexCon - Day 1

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Media personality and podcast host DJ Akademiks, whose real name is Livingston Allen, is facing a civil lawsuit for allegedly raping Fauziya “Ziya” Abashe in July 2022. The lawsuit, filed in New Jersey Superior Court, also accuses two unnamed individuals of drugging and assaulting Abashe earlier that same day at Allen’s residence.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Abashe, described as a writer residing in Pennsylvania, has sued Allen and two John Does for sexual assault, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and defamation. Her lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, stated that litigation became necessary after failed attempts to resolve the matter privately.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

Allen, known for his work on the “Everyday Struggle” series and his large social media following, addressed the lawsuit during a Rumble livestream. He maintained his innocence, emphasizing that he has never faced charges related to such allegations.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to Abashe’s lawsuit, she began “casually dating” Allen in 2021 after meeting on social media. The incident in July 2022 allegedly occurred after Abashe was drugged and assaulted by the unnamed individuals before Allen himself raped her.

Abashe reported the assaults to the police and underwent a sexual assault forensic exam. She claims that police used evidence from her to obtain a warrant and gather footage of the assault.

Related Article: DJ Akademiks Says That Ashanti Should Reveal The Producer Who Asked Her to Shower With Him

Related Article: You Care: Meek Mill &amp; DJ Akademiks Beefing Thanks To Diddy Lawsuit, X Chimes In With Slander

The lawsuit alleges severe physical and psychological harm to Abashe and criticizes Allen’s public statements, which Abashe believes added to her suffering.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

DJ Akademiks Faces Lawsuit Alleging Rape and Defamation  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
News

The Irony: As Trump Begs For Immunity, Old Mother’s Day Tweet Surfaces Of Him Accusing Obama Of ‘Crime’

Firefighters Extinguishing Blaze in Industrial Area
News

Roads Closed Following Chemical Plant Explosion In Northeast Ohio

National

The Mysterious Story Of Tituba: A Black Slave Woman Who Sparked The Salem Witch Trials

News

74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Arrested For Attempted Bank Robbery

5 items
Feature

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Let Them Eat Cake, The Return of Simone Biles, Living in Uganda is “Hell” For Queer

Police, sirens and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation and barricade in night for warning, danger or sign. Forensic inspection, street or road with security for robbery, murder and no entry
News

Lorain: Suspect Who Attacked U.S. Marshalls Shot Dead

National

Video Shows Campus ‘Karen’ At Northwestern U Calling Cops And Lying About Being ‘Surrounded’ During Pro-Palestinian Protest

10 items
Local

This Ohio Town Ranked Among Best In Midwest By USA Today

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close