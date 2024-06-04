Maxine Waters Asks If Trump Is Trying To Incite MAGA Violence After Conviction: ‘Are They Preparing A Civil War Against Us?’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Aside from rejoicing in the criminal conviction of Donald Trump, California Congresswoman Maxine Waters is also wondering whether the Republican presidential candidate is using the verdict as a way to incite violence from his rabid followers who have shown their willingness to literally fight on his behalf.

Appearing on MSNBC over the weekend, Waters was responding to Trump’s post-verdict rant about how his trial was “rigged” — it was not. But several other words from Trump caught Waters’ ears and raised her suspicion of the worst.

Trump released a statement Thursday about his conviction claiming he is “an innocent man” who is “fighting for our Constitution.”

Those words are cause for pause, Waters suggested to MSNBC while also wondering if that was essentially a call to arms for Trump’s MAGA base of blindly faithful followers.

“I am going to spend some time with the criminal justice system, with the justice system asking them ‘tell us what’s going on with the domestic terrorists,’” Waters said on Sunday. “Are they preparing a civil war against us? Should we be concerned about our safety? What is he doing with this divisive language?”

Waters continued by asking: “How far is this going to go? Are they going to be attacking? Whom are they going to attack? What are we going to do? We’re trying to get an investigation going about that.”

Waters said Trump’s rhetoric can’t be ignored.

“It is dangerous and we are going to have to be sure that we understand that we’re now at risk with this man talking in this way that he is doing,” Waters added.

Watch Waters’ comments below:

Waters’ appearance on MSNBC came days after she reveled in Trump’s conviction when a New York City jury on Thursday found that he was guilty of all 34 counts in a criminal trial in which he was accused of paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels via illegal means for political purposes. It was and still is the first time a former president of the United States has even been convicted of a felony crime.

It was decidedly in that context that Waters took to X, formerly Twitter, following Trump’s conviction to let her 1.5 million followers know how she really feels about the historic verdict.

Waters said she “predicted” this outcome years ago and readily credited her political and criminal prognostications.

“Hallelujah!!!” Waters wrote in a viral post on X on Thursday afternoon. “My predictions came true! I predicted three years ago at a speech with the Human Rights Campaign that Stormy Daniels would be the one to get Trump, my faith in the criminal justice system has been strengthened!”

Previously, Waters responded on social media to Trump’s “fighting for our Constitution” comments.

“Trump shut your mouth!” Waters fired back on Thursday. “You talk about saving the Constitution? You’re the one who has disrespected the Constitution and you have supporters who believe we should get rid of the Constitution!”

Waters suggested the jury’s guilty verdict should have left Trump speechless.

“Just shut your mouth, you’re convicted on all counts!” Waters added.

Waters also previously predicted that Trump would go to prison, albeit not for the hush money trial.

Back in September, Waters delighted in Trump’s indictment and subsequent mugshot in Georgia for his alleged role in allegedly interfering with the state’s 2020 presidential election results.

Back then, Waters sought to reassure her followers and quell any concerns about what she said the future holds for Trump: Jail.

Trump and the others named in the sprawling conspiracy case in Fulton County centered on allegations of trying to overturn the 2020 election have all moved to delay the trial for more time to prepare. It is unclear when their trial will begin.

However, what is abundantly clear is that Congresswoman Waters was certain of the trial’s outcome for Trump no matter when it begins.

“Many are worried that the Judge has extended Trump’s trial date,” Waters posted Thursday night on X, formerly known as Twitter, hours after the judge’s ruling. “Not to worry! TRUMP CAN’T RUN. TRUMP CAN’T HIDE.”

Waters then went on to make a bold prediction that Trump’s oldest daughter will be sent to prison along with her father, adding: “He will be imprisoned with Ivanka by his side!”

The disdain Waters holds for Trump is far from a secret. After all, she has been the target of repeated childish attacks by the former president and his followers.

The post Maxine Waters Asks If Trump Is Trying To Incite MAGA Violence After Conviction: 'Are They Preparing A Civil War Against Us?' appeared first on NewsOne.

