LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Meet Ivory Scott: Music Writer For Beyonce, Madonna & More

American musician, artist, and songwriter Ivory Scott stopped by The Micah Dixon show.

The talented artist dropped nothing but jewels for 10-plus minutes! This interview is a must-watch for anyone who’s ever thought about becoming a songwriter.

Z1079 personality Micah Dixon and Ivory Scott connected virtually for a 10+ minute interview that shed light on a lot of what Scott’s career has been thus far. The talented writer confessed exactly which big-time artists he’s penned for, and even spoke about his writing process and how he moves through the music industry.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Scott confessed to Micah that, over the years, he’s written for artists like Beyonce, Chris Brown, Ed Sheeran, Madonna, and many more!

Keep scrolling to watch the entire interview on YouTube.

“I started playing piano when I was eight,” he said. “I was super infatuated with the process of writing songs… Becoming an artist was kinda like the second-hand part of it.”

Later Scott told Micah how he gets over his writer’s block. Then he gave a few dope vacation spots he thinks everyone should check out!

Tap into the full interview below, and keep an eye on zhiphopcleveland.com to see more exclusive interviews from your favorite artists!

Meet Ivory Scott: The Music Writer For Beyonce, Madonna & More was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com