Joel Embiid Blames Bucks Failing to Keep Jrue Holiday as Celtics Close in on 2024 NBA Championship, Social Media Says Worry About Your Own Team

As we watch the Boston Celtics win a third straight game in the NBA Finals, Social media is weighing in on what has led to the Dallas Mavericks demise. On the brink of elimination, Sports Analysts contribute the Mavericks woes to the lack of input from their supporting cast, or the defensive liability in Luka Dončić. But some would argue, that the Boston Celtics are just that good.

Boston has three players who could make a legitimate case for Finals MVP in Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Jrue Holiday. According to NBA.com, the ‘Jrue Holiday still stands out’ in the NBA Finals MVP race.

“I’m a utility guy,” he said. “I’ll do whatever. I’m here to win.” the former Sixer said, after leading the team in scoring with 26 points in game 2. The 33 year-old veteran contributed a utility man performance in game 3 with 9 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists and one steal, leading his team to victory.

After the game, Jayson Tatum spoke with the NBA TV crew for a postgame interview. When asked about the value of Holiday in the locker room, Tatum spoke to his poise, experience, and veteran leadership being the difference maker that the Celtics lacked previously.

“I don’t know how, they let us get him, but I’m so happy that we got Jrue on our team and we just very fortunate” Tatum told Charles Barkley. “He just makes winning plays, he obviously been and won a championship. And more than anything he raises everybody else’s level on defense”

As the Celtics were in the closing moments of winning game 3, Joel Embiid took to social media his thoughts on Jrue Holiday.

“Did the bucks give them the championship?” Embiid posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

However, the Bucks weren’t directly responsible for Holiday becoming a Celtic. It should go without saying, Milwaukee traded Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trailblazers in a blockbuster deal, in which the Blazers then traded Holiday to Boston. Milwaukee believed they would have a better shot of competing with Damian Lillard. Unfortunately, they were eliminated in the first round.

Milwaukee made their decision, so Embiid’s tweet questioning the front office of Milwaukee finds social media confused and angered, as sixers fans sound off on their MVP

“YOU COULDN’T EVEN BEAT THIS CELTICS TEAM WHEN YOU WERE UP 3-2 THIS IS YOUR FAULT” an angered Sixers fan posted,

Followed by a multitude of similar comments, the general consensus is that Joel Embiid should be more focus about getting to the finals next year by working with his own front office to help construct the roster, instead Embiid finds himself worried about an organization he’s not even apart of.

Check out more reactions to Embiid’s tweet on Jrue Holiday below!

Joel Embiid Blames Bucks Failing to Keep Jrue Holiday as Celtics Close in on 2024 NBA Championship, Social Media Says Worry About Your Own Team was originally published on rnbphilly.com