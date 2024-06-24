Ten Injured in Short North Mass Shooting

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Ten men were injured in a mass shooting early Sunday morning in the Short North Arts District near Downtown Columbus. Columbus police reported the shooting occurred on the 1100 block of North High Street just before 2:30 a.m. One victim is in critical condition, while the other nine are stable. Among the victims, two are juveniles and eight are adults, aged 16 to 27. Six were found at the scene with gunshot wounds, and four had already been taken to the hospital.

All victims are expected to recover, according to an update from the police.

Columbus police Sgt. Joe Albert said a male suspect was identified by special duty officers immediately after the shooting. A chase began, with the suspect’s vehicle going the wrong way on North 4th Street and onto I-670 westbound before police lost the car near the Grandview Avenue exit.

The police have urged witnesses to come forward: “We know from cameras around that there were several people up and down North High Street at the time of this incident. Anyone that was here that might have caught something on their cell phone, if they witnessed something, we need you to reach out to our felony assault unit.”

Later on Sunday around 6 p.m., a man turned himself in to Columbus police, claiming to be the driver of the suspect vehicle. The man, who has not been identified, was arrested and charged with obstructing official business.

Police are working to identify everyone involved in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Det. Jones at 614-645-4373 or email JMJones@columbuspolice.org. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

