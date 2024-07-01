LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

While many of us still mourn the loss of our beloved FX series, Atlanta, we knew it ended because the show’s main cast of Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, and LaKeith Stanfield were moving on to bigger and better things in both film and TV.

Now we’ve gotten our first look bootleg look at Donald Glover’s next cinematic project in Bando Stone and The New World which is a blend of comedy and sci-fi. Starring Glover as a singer known as Bando Stone, the trailer features the titular character waking up to a new reality as he finds himself wandering around town as seemingly the last person on earth. After being found by a gun-toting woman and her daughter, Bando soon learns that not only has humanity suffered a catastrophic event, but that humans aren’t alone on this planet anymore.

Getting chased by prehistoric looking creatures that may or may not be part of an alien invasion and facing off with hostile humans who may or may not be racist, Bando and company have to stay on the move if they plan on surviving whatever otherworldly entities have done away with the world that he and everyone else were familiar with.

Though the official trailer for the film has yet to be released, a fan was able to capture the joint at a Thursday night screening of A Quiet Place: Day One after Glover announced the trailer would be premiering along with the film.

So check out the bootleg trailer to Bando Stone and The New World below (before it’s forced to be taken down) and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it hits theaters later this year.

Donald Glover Finds Himself In A Monstrous Reality ‘Bando Stone and The New World’ First Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com