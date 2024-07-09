Sean “Diddy” Combs made a return to Instagram last Friday amid the bevy of mounting legal matters he’s currently facing. Based on recent appearances in the public, Diddy is continuing to live life on his terms while keeping any commentary about the several lawsuits he’s facing to himself.
Most media outlets, including ours, have kept a close eye on Diddy’s social media accounts and the mogul and producer shared a video of him entering his private jet and conversing with the pilot last Friday (July 5). In the video, Combs is seen walking up to the jet and greeting the crew while approaching a welcome mat that read “Combs Air” before saying “There’s no place like home.”
This latest video emerged just a tenth lawsuit was filed by former adult film actress Adria English last week. English claims that Combs forced her into performing sex acts at his annual all-white Labor Day parties in Long Island, N.Y. English added in her lawsuit that she was forced to take drugs and to lace the liquor in the party with ecstasy among other claims.
This past weekend, Diddy was seen in images taking part in white water rafting with friends in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Further, while he isn’t speaking with the media, the Bad Boy Records founder is allowing his attorney to deliver statements to the press and shooting down the allegations levied against him.
—
Photo: Getty
Sean “Diddy” Combs Resurfaces On Instagram, Page Still Scrubbed was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Cleveland Heat Wave: 6 Cooling Centers Open Through Friday
-
Text Club $1000 Cash Prize Sweepstakes
-
Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Let Them Eat Cake, The Return of Simone Biles, Living in Uganda is “Hell” For Queer
-
MLB To Integrate Negro Leagues Statistics into Record Books, Josh Gibson Stands Out
-
Camels Escape At Cedar Point, Video Gets Mixed Reactions
-
Video Shows Campus ‘Karen’ At Northwestern U Calling Cops And Lying About Being ‘Surrounded’ During Pro-Palestinian Protest
-
Van Jones Compares Pro-Palestinians Wearing Keffiyehs To A White Person ‘With A Confederate Flag In Harlem’
-
Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump