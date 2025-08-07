Listen Live
News

Man Bites Off Piece of Kroger Security Guard’s Thumb

Published on August 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Source: Getty Images

A Kroger on the South Side had to temporarily shut down Tuesday after a security guard was attacked… and part of his thumb was bitten off.

It happened just before noon at the Parsons Avenue location. According to police, a man got hostile as a security guard tried to remove him from the store. The two ended up on the ground, and that’s when the man reportedly bit the guard’s thumb, tearing off a portion of it.

First responders were able to recover the missing piece. The guard was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

RELATED: Ex-Columbus Officer Sentenced to 15 Years-Life for Killing Andre Hill

Court records show the suspect had several prior run-ins with the same guard. The victim had only been on the job about a month.

The suspect has been charged with felonious assault. He refused to answer questions or take a mugshot, according to police.

A crime scene was taped off inside and outside the store. Though the store initially closed during the investigation, employees say it eventually reopened.

Kroger has not commented publicly.

The incident comes after Kroger added security guards to several Columbus-area stores and began requiring receipt checks and bag restrictions at certain locations.


Man Bites Off Piece of Kroger Security Guard’s Thumb  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
News

Burn Survivor Denies Murder Charge: ‘These Hands Can’t Pull A Trigger’

BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Entertainment

Watch ‘Kimmel’ Guest Host Tiffany Haddish Roast Trump By Making America Great Again

Cleveland Skyline from Lake Erie with Marina and Rocky Shoreline - Cleveland, Ohio, USA.
Local

Three People Missing at Northeast Ohio Beaches, Rescue Ongoing

13 Items
Pop Culture

Jussie Smollett Is Sticking To His Hate Crime Hoax Story, X Still Skeptical Ahead Of Netflix Doc

16 Items
Sports

Dennis Rodman Disses Travis Hunter & Names His NBA GOAT On N3on’s Stream, Social Media Reacts

Flock of Canada Geese Floating on Lake Erie, Port Dover
Local

22-Year-Old Dead After Car Goes Over East 9th Pier into Lake Erie

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close