Man Bites Off Piece of Kroger Security Guard’s Thumb
A Kroger on the South Side had to temporarily shut down Tuesday after a security guard was attacked… and part of his thumb was bitten off.
It happened just before noon at the Parsons Avenue location. According to police, a man got hostile as a security guard tried to remove him from the store. The two ended up on the ground, and that’s when the man reportedly bit the guard’s thumb, tearing off a portion of it.
First responders were able to recover the missing piece. The guard was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
RELATED: Ex-Columbus Officer Sentenced to 15 Years-Life for Killing Andre Hill
Court records show the suspect had several prior run-ins with the same guard. The victim had only been on the job about a month.
The suspect has been charged with felonious assault. He refused to answer questions or take a mugshot, according to police.
A crime scene was taped off inside and outside the store. Though the store initially closed during the investigation, employees say it eventually reopened.
Kroger has not commented publicly.
The incident comes after Kroger added security guards to several Columbus-area stores and began requiring receipt checks and bag restrictions at certain locations.
- Patrisse Cullors’ New Documentary Highlights LA’s Youth Homelessness Crisis
- Epstein Survivors Speak Out, Trump Responds, Labels It A Democrat Hoax
- 15 Most Anticipated Streaming TV Shows Premiering This Fall
- Montell Jordan Reveals Prostate Cancer has Returned
- PA Gov. Josh Shapiro says Philadelphia Prepared for Trump to Send Nat’l Guard
- DC Mayor Extends Trump’s Federalization Of Law Enforcement As White House Claims Victory In Crime Crackdown
- What is Shrekking?: Gen Z Newest Trend That’s Gone Viral
- Dr. Charles Finch Unveils Groundbreaking African Medicine Research
- How To Watch the NFL In The 2025-26 Season & What It’ll Cost You
- Lil Jon Wins 3rd Place In 2025 Muscle Beach Championship
Man Bites Off Piece of Kroger Security Guard’s Thumb was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Watch: Chicago Mayor Takes Down Trump And Reporter With One Eloquent Answer
-
20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio
-
Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule
-
Burn Survivor Denies Murder Charge: ‘These Hands Can’t Pull A Trigger’
-
25 Most Famous People From Cleveland, Ohio
-
25 Most Dangerous Cities In Ohio
-
Shedeur Sanders Injured in Joint Practice
-
NewsTalk 1490 Radio Mobile Apps