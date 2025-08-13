From The Stage to the Witness Stand—Kid Cudi Talks Diddy Trial.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kid Cudi is speaking out for the first time about testifying in the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial. The rapper says he was subpoenaed to testify in a case tied to a home invasion and car explosion allegedly connected to Combs. Though he didn’t want to take the stand, Cudi says he felt a responsibility to support Casandra Ventura—Combs’ ex-girlfriend and a key witness in the trial.

The experience left him feeling uneasy, like he was living in a movie, and led him to pull back from the entertainment scene. Now, with the trial behind him, Cudi says he’s at peace knowing he was there for someone who needed him, and he’s happy to see Ventura moving forward in life.

