What to Know About Possible Tropical Depression in the Gulf

Tropical Storm Erin Becomes First Atlantic Hurricane of the Season

Published on August 18, 2025

Model Showing Invest 98L and Hurricane Erin on Aug. 15, 2025
Source: Graphic by the National Hurricane Center / NOAA

Out in the Gulf, Invest 98L has the potential to develop into a tropical depression on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center. This potential tropical depression would be rather short-lived, if it does develop.

Invest 98L was located about 75 miles off the coast of the northeastern Mexico and southern Texas coastlines. The system, which could potentially turn into a tropical depression, is expected to move inland Friday afternoon or evening regardless. The storm system could bring with it heavy rain and thunderstorms, along with winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour. There’s a reportedly a 50% chance of further development.

Its move inland could potentially bring heavy rains to parts of Mexico and southern Texas, with the possibility that some of the storms reaching Houston early into the weekend.

What is an ‘Invest’?

“Invest” is short for “investigation,” a term used by the National Hurricane Center to label areas of low pressure with potential for greater development. These “invests” have the potential to develop into tropical depressions or storms, and given the right circumstances, a hurricane.

Invests typically present themselves as a group of showers and storms, but their designation as an invest doesn’t mean they will develop into beyond that.

Tropical Storm Erin Becomes First Atlantic Hurricane of the Season

Away from the Gulf, tropical storm Erin, which originated off the west coast of Africa and formed into a tropical storm on Monday, has become the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center designated Erin as a hurricane Friday morning.

According to forecasters, Hurricane Erin is expected to continue gaining strength, with the potential to develop into a major hurricane. a “major hurricane” is classified as a hurricane at Category 3 strength or greater.

Hurricane Erin could reportedly threaten the Caribbean islands with heavy rainfall, deadly surf and rip currents. The storm is not expected to impact the U.S., based on current models. The storm is expected to divert north, remaining well off the U.S.’s East Coast.

