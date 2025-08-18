Listen Live
News

Sara Rivers’ Claims Against Diddy Mostly Axed By Judge

A judge has tossed out most of the allegations made by 'Making The Band' singer Sara Rivers in her lawsuit against Diddy.

Published on August 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Former Member of The Band Sara Stokes Video shoot for Single You
Source: Mychal Watts / Getty

According to reports, Diddy has won a legal victory against former Making The Band singer Sara Rivers, as a judge in New York has ruled that all of the charges save for one be dismissed. In the ruling issued Thursday (Aug. 14), U.S. District Court Judge Jed S. Rakoff ruled that 21 of the 22 charges within the lawsuit, which included racketeering, assault and battery, forced labor, and false imprisonment, be dismissed with prejudice. That means that she will be unable to file a new lawsuit containing those allegations against the Bad Boy Records founder.

Judge Rakoff’s ruling on the final charge read that “the determination of whether to dismiss, with or without prejudice, Count 15 (the Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act claim) … is hereby stayed pending” a ruling from an appellate court. It leaves the door open to Rivers to file another suit based on that claim.

Rivers was part of the group Da Band who were the focus of the second season of the MTV reality series, and she filed her lawsuit against Diddy, aka Sean Combs, in February. She alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Diddy after visiting his studio, Daddy’s House, to record after being berated by the mogul who claimed that Rivers and her bandmates “lacked drive and initiative” in making their album. She stated that after she left the booth, she ran into Diddy who backed her into a corner and “ran his left hand across her breasts.”

Rivers also made more allegations while appearing in the Peacock documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy released in January, stating that he “touched me in a place that he shouldn’t have” and spoke about how enraged he would be toward her and other members of Da Band. “When he got angry with one of my band members, he said, ‘You make me so mad, I want to eat your flesh,'” she recalled.

Ariel Mitchell, Rivers’ attorney, has stated that she and her client plan to appeal. Diddy is still incarcerated in the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City, awaiting his sentencing after being convicted on two counts of engaging in transportation with the intent of prostitution in May. He and his legal team are still mounting an offense to release him from jail, including petitioning President Donald Trump for a federal pardon. 

Sara Rivers’ Claims Against Diddy Mostly Axed By Judge  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
News

Burn Survivor Denies Murder Charge: ‘These Hands Can’t Pull A Trigger’

BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Entertainment

Watch ‘Kimmel’ Guest Host Tiffany Haddish Roast Trump By Making America Great Again

Cleveland Skyline from Lake Erie with Marina and Rocky Shoreline - Cleveland, Ohio, USA.
Local

Three People Missing at Northeast Ohio Beaches, Rescue Ongoing

13 Items
Pop Culture

Jussie Smollett Is Sticking To His Hate Crime Hoax Story, X Still Skeptical Ahead Of Netflix Doc

16 Items
Sports

Dennis Rodman Disses Travis Hunter & Names His NBA GOAT On N3on’s Stream, Social Media Reacts

Flock of Canada Geese Floating on Lake Erie, Port Dover
Local

22-Year-Old Dead After Car Goes Over East 9th Pier into Lake Erie

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close