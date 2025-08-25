Listen Live
News

Mayor Adams' Former Aide Gets More Corruption Charges

Mayor Adams Former Aide Ingrid Lewis-Martin Gets More Corruption Charges

Ingrid Lewis-Martin, former aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, received more corruption charges in a new indictment.

Published on August 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE
Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

The former longtime advisor to New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office on Thursday (Aug. 21) along with six others in an expansion of a corruption probe that has dogged Adams’ administration for the last two years. For Lewis-Martin, it marks the second time she’s been indicted – she and her son, Glenn D. Martin II, were indicted in a separate case involving corruption last December.

“If you were willing to pay, Ms. Lewis-Martin was open for business,” said prosecutor Guy Tardanico during opening statements. She and her son were hit with four charges of corruption and bribery. These include instances where the former chief of staff helped out siblings Gina and Anthony Argento, the owners of film and TV production company Broadway Stages, by intervening to stop a bike lane renovation on McGuiness Boulevard in Brooklyn near their studio. In return, Lewis-Martin was given perks such as cash as well as a speaking role in an episode of the MGM+ TV show Godfather of Harlem.

Lewis-Martin is also accused of steering shelter deals worth millions of dollars towards developer Tian Ji Li, who was a major donor for Adams’ mayoral campaign in 2021, using her son as a go-between. Department of Citywide Administrative Services Deputy Commissioner Jesse Hamilton, who was in charge of city leases, and developer Yechiel Landau were also indicted. Lewis-Martin would use her influence with Hamilton to push projects forward repeatedly, often in text messages and phone calls laced with profanity. “Can you make sure that when I’m sending you a f—-g site, [an unidentified city staffer] finds the site I f—-g send you,” she reportedly said to Hamilton in one call.

Other gifts that Lewis-Martin finagled were $5,000 worth of renovations to her home paid by Landau in exchange for easing the way forward for his building projects in the Bronx and Brooklyn, and free catering for Gracie Mansion events. She and the other defendants were released after the hearing without bail. Hamilton would resign his position later that afternoon.

The indictments cast another huge shadow on Mayor Adams as he runs for reelection in November as an independent. It comes a day after another former aide, Winnie Greco, was busted for handing THE CITY reporter Katie Honan cash secreted inside a bag of Herr’s Sour Cream & Onion ripple potato chips. The incident led to Greco being suspended from her volunteer role with Adams’ reelection campaign.

Mayor Adams Former Aide Ingrid Lewis-Martin Gets More Corruption Charges  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
News

Burn Survivor Denies Murder Charge: ‘These Hands Can’t Pull A Trigger’

BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Entertainment

Watch ‘Kimmel’ Guest Host Tiffany Haddish Roast Trump By Making America Great Again

Cleveland Skyline from Lake Erie with Marina and Rocky Shoreline - Cleveland, Ohio, USA.
Local

Three People Missing at Northeast Ohio Beaches, Rescue Ongoing

13 Items
Pop Culture

Jussie Smollett Is Sticking To His Hate Crime Hoax Story, X Still Skeptical Ahead Of Netflix Doc

16 Items
Sports

Dennis Rodman Disses Travis Hunter & Names His NBA GOAT On N3on’s Stream, Social Media Reacts

Flock of Canada Geese Floating on Lake Erie, Port Dover
Local

22-Year-Old Dead After Car Goes Over East 9th Pier into Lake Erie

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close