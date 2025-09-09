LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Wirestock / Getty

The fatal stabbing on Charlotte’s LYNX Blue Line is drawing national attention after President Donald Trump commented on the incident during an appearance in Maryland on Sunday.

“I’ll know all about it by tomorrow,” Trump said.

When asked about the case, Trump said he was not aware of the details but called the stabbing “horrible.” His remarks came as he discussed crime in Chicago and Washington, D.C., and the deployment of the National Guard to those cities.

CATS released surveillance video showing the attack and its aftermath. Police said 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska was riding the train on Aug. 22 when Decarlos Brown, a stranger, stabbed her in the throat three times with a pocket knife. Zarutska died from her injuries.

Brown has been charged with first-degree murder. The stabbing happened near the Camden Road station in Charlotte’s South End.

Trump Calls Deadly Light Rail Stabbing ‘Horrible’ was originally published on wbt.com