Listen Live
Local

Trump Calls deadly Light Rail Stabbing ‘Horrible’

Trump Calls Deadly Light Rail Stabbing ‘Horrible’

His remarks came as he discussed crime in Chicago and Washington, D.C., and the deployment of the National Guard to those cities.

Published on September 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Railway road surrounded by buildings under sunlight in Charlotte in North Carolina
Source: Wirestock / Getty

The fatal stabbing on Charlotte’s LYNX Blue Line is drawing national attention after President Donald Trump commented on the incident during an appearance in Maryland on Sunday.

“I’ll know all about it by tomorrow,” Trump said. 

When asked about the case, Trump said he was not aware of the details but called the stabbing “horrible.” His remarks came as he discussed crime in Chicago and Washington, D.C., and the deployment of the National Guard to those cities.

CATS released surveillance video showing the attack and its aftermath. Police said 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska was riding the train on Aug. 22 when Decarlos Brown, a stranger, stabbed her in the throat three times with a pocket knife. Zarutska died from her injuries.

Brown has been charged with first-degree murder. The stabbing happened near the Camden Road station in Charlotte’s South End.

Trump Calls Deadly Light Rail Stabbing ‘Horrible’  was originally published on wbt.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Cleveland Street Names playlist
15 Items
Local

15 Cleveland Street Names Outsiders Always Mispronounce

Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports

Report: Browns Trade QB Kenny Pickett to the Raiders

Movies filmed in Cleveland
20 Items
Local

Movies and TV Shows Filmed in Cleveland That Might Surprise You

Los Angeles Rams v Cleveland Browns - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports

Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Officially Names QB2

NFL: AUG 08 Preseason Browns at Panthers
Sports

Shedeur Sanders Injured in Joint Practice

15 Items
Movies

Denzel Washington’s Most Underrated Movie Roles

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close