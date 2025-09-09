Listen Live
Reporter Who Exposed Kawhi Might Look At Jalen Brunson Next

Reporter Who Exposed Kawhi Tree Gate Might Look At Jalen Brunson Next

The New York Knick reportedly left a 100 ball on the table during his last contract renegotiation.

Published on September 9, 2025

New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers - Game Six
Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

 

Pablo Torre clearly has a nose for funny business in the NBA. After exposing Kawhi Tree Gate he says he might look into Jalen Brunson’s deal next.

As per Complex the investigative journalist recently made an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. Earlier this week he broke a blockbuster story that Kawhi Leonard was allegedly given a fraudulent position at a tree planting company that gave him $28 million dollars. The reporter says the “no show” job was an underhanded effort by the Los Angeles Clippers to finesse NBA salary cap guidelines. 

Torre says ever since the story went viral he has received an increase of calls and texts about other player contracts that he might want to explore. “It’s funny, my tip line has never been more used by enemies of Jalen Brunson. Like, ‘Look into that one!’ As well as like James Harden.” While he didn’t confirm he would move forward with peeling the layers behind his New York Knick deal. “Well, look, how he arrived at the Knicks, this is where I have to defer to the reporting I may or may not do on this, certainly was interesting,” Torre explained. “Right? Like, ‘Okay, that’s a pretty good deal for the Knicks.’ Anyway, I don’t want to get ahead of myself in terms of that.”

Last offseason Jalen Brunson signed a contract extension that left hundreds of millions of dollars on the table. His decision was framed as an effort to give the Knicks ample budget to recruit better talent; the move definitely raised some eyebrows in sports media. Following Kawhi Tree Gate, the NBA has announced they will be looking into the matter. “We are aware of this morning’s media report regarding the LA Clippers and are commencing an investigation,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass told ESPN’s Shams Charania. Kawhi Leonard has yet to comment on the matter.

You can see journalist Pablo Torre discuss his expose below. 

Reporter Who Exposed Kawhi Tree Gate Might Look At Jalen Brunson Next  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

