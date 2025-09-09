Listen Live
News

Did Trump Threaten Chicago With Apocalypse Now Image?

Trump Posts Apocalypse Now Image As Assumed Threat Against Chicago

President Donald Trump posted an AI-rendered image of himself seemingly as a threat against Chicago.

Published on September 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

President Donald Trump continues to push the limits of his power after going forward as planned with the federal law enforcement takeover of Washington, D.C. President Trump is now threatening to send troops to other cities he perceives as crime-ridden, and shared an assumed threat against the city of Chicago.

Over the weekend, President Trump posted an AI-rendered image in the style of the 1970s war film, Apocalypse Now, flipping the title to “Chipocalypse Now” and writing in the caption, “I love the smell of deportations in the morning. Chicago about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR.”

The alarming image comes as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has mounted a strong stance against Trump’s immigration and law enforcement policies. Trump continually floats the idea of placing National Guard troops in other cities in the United States, including Chicago and Baltimore, both of which have Black mayors.

As spotted on local outlet WLS, Trump dressed down the assumed threat of war to a gathering of reporters on Sunday (September 7) and appeared frustrated when confronted with the question of his plans in Chicago.

“We’re not going to war. We’re going to clean up our cities,” Trump said to reporters. “We’re going to clear them up so they don’t kill every five people every weekend. That’s not war. That’s common sense.”

Photo: Getty

Trump Posts Apocalypse Now Image As Assumed Threat Against Chicago  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Cleveland Street Names playlist
15 Items
Local

15 Cleveland Street Names Outsiders Always Mispronounce

Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports

Report: Browns Trade QB Kenny Pickett to the Raiders

Movies filmed in Cleveland
20 Items
Local

Movies and TV Shows Filmed in Cleveland That Might Surprise You

Los Angeles Rams v Cleveland Browns - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports

Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Officially Names QB2

NFL: AUG 08 Preseason Browns at Panthers
Sports

Shedeur Sanders Injured in Joint Practice

15 Items
Movies

Denzel Washington’s Most Underrated Movie Roles

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close