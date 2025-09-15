Fox News Host Apologizes For Suggesting We ‘Just Kill’ Unhoused People

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Here’s a question: What would you say is the clearest indicator that a “news” organization has completely lost the plot?

Answer: When one of its “journalists” has to issue a public apology for casually suggesting that mentally ill homeless people should be outright executed.

Now, when it comes to Fox “News,” this is a media organization that abandoned reason, decency, and any semblance of journalistic integrity long ago. (Seriously, have you seen Jesse Watters?) Still, when Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade mused that unhoused people who don’t take the help that is offered to them should be subject to “involuntary lethal injection” before literally saying the words, “Just kill them,” you have to imagine that even his clown car co-hosts had to be thinking: “Dude, you know the camera is still on, right? We don’t say purely evil things like that on air — we save it for the breakroom, duh!”

It all started last Wednesday, when Kilmeade discussed with his fellow anchors, Lawrence Jones and Ainsley Earhardt, the violent death of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, who was killed on a train in Charlotte. A homeless and mentally ill Black man, Decarlos Brown Jr., was arrested and charged with Zarutska’s murder, which, of course, explains why white conservatives have been so obsessed with this particular killing. (“American Citizen Slaughters Innocent Refugee” is a headline that won’t grab much attention in the MAGA world unless the citizen is a Black man and the immigrant is a white woman. There’s a reason these people were out here praying that anyone but a white male Christian killed Charlie Kirk.)

“A lot of them don’t want to take the programs. A lot of them don’t want to get the help that is necessary,” Jones said of the unhoused population. “You can’t give them a choice. Either you take the resources that we’re gonna give you, or you decide that you’re going to be locked up in jail. That’s the way it has to be now.

“Or, involuntary lethal injection — or something,” Kilmead said, because, apparently, he didn’t think his co-host was being cold and insensitive enough. “Just kill them.”

It’s bad enough that MAGA media personalities and politicians prove time and time again that they don’t care about acts of violence unless there’s an opportunity to score political or ideological talking points off of it — which is why they latch on to any anecdotal story about an undocumented migrant killing a (white) U.S. citizen, hoping to obfuscate the fact that criminal databases show no indicators that migrants have caused a rise in violent crime in America — but to strait up suggest that mentally ill unhoused people be executed is a new level of callousness and cruelty.

So callous and cruel, in fact, that a host of the number one network for callous and cruel commentary felt compelled to apologize.

“We were discussing the murder of Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte and how to stop these kinds of attacks by homeless, mentally ill assailants, including institutionalizing or jailing such people so they cannot attack again,” Kilmeade explained.

“Now, during that discussion, I wrongly said they should get lethal injections. I apologize for that extremely callous remark,” he continued. “I am obviously aware that not all mentally ill, homeless people act as the perpetrator did in North Carolina, and that so many homeless people deserve our empathy and compassion.”

Actually, at the moment Kilmeade made his “just kill them” remark, he and his co-anchors weren’t discussing unhoused people who had committed violent crimes, specifically. And even if they were, those are still citizens who shouldn’t simply be executed without due process. Kilmeade’s comment was a direct response to Jones’s remark about unhoused people who suffer from mental disabilities and “don’t want to take the programs” put in place to help them. That’s who he said should be exterminated.

Yeah — don’t try to switch it up now, bro. You wanted to kill mentally ill unhoused people for the convenience of it, and you’re apologizing for it now because you didn’t get the positive response you were expecting.

It shouldn’t be called Fox “News.” It shouldn’t even be called “Fox Entertainment.”

Fox Propaganda and Entertainment For Rabid White Nationalists.

That’s a good name. A little wordy, but fitting all the same.

