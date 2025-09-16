Listen Live
Local Mayor, Bedford High School Graduate, Dead at 80

Long-time Oakwood Village Mayor Gary Vernon Gottschalk died at 80. Residents remember his decades of service and community growth.

Published on September 16, 2025

Looking up at American flags flying at half-staff patriotic background.
Source: Caroline Munsterman / Getty

Gary Vernon Gottschalk, the longtime mayor of Oakwood Village, passed away on Friday, September 12, 2025, at home, surrounded by family. He was 80.

Gottschalk held office since 1992, guiding the village through decades of change. He earned an engineering degree from Case Western Reserve after graduating from Bedford High School in 1962.

Gottschalk spent years abroad, living in Saudi Arabia from 1977 to 1984, before returning to serve his community. Under his leadership, Oakwood saw steady growth and beautification efforts, becoming a more vibrant place for its residents. He was beloved as a father, grandfather, and community leader.

Cleveland and surrounding communities are mourning the loss. Residents remember his strong emphasis on family, openness to public ideas, and consistent presence at local events. His leadership touched neighboring towns and Cuyahoga County.

Visitation is set for September 19, 2025, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Mt. Zion Church in Oakwood Village, with a service to follow. The community is invited to honor his memory.

