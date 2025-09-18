Listen Live
News

Investigation Finds Jail Employee in Secret Relationship with Inmate

Investigation Finds Franklin County Jail Employee in Secret Relationship with Inmate

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Handcuffs for sex games and bra. Sexual bdsm toy. Fetish, erotic concept.
Source: Sinenkiy / Getty

An internal affairs investigation at the Franklin County Corrections Center revealed a staff member carried on a secret relationship with an inmate. The two exchanged hundreds of calls and texts, sent/received suggestive photos, and attempted to keep the “relationship” under wraps.

OHIO: Columbus Mother Charged After “Throwing” Baby

Documents obtained by NBC4 Investigates detail that the corrections services coordinator (CSC), who oversaw the jail’s laundry facility, spoke with one inmate 185 times and exchanged 70 texts in just two months this summer. She also deposited money into his account using her adult daughter’s name to avoid being caught, according to her own confession.

The investigation also found she sent inappropriate photos to a different inmate before her hiring. Deputies remembered her name from past mailroom incidents involving nudity.

OHIO: Cam’ron Kicks Adrien Broner Off “It Is What It Is” Pod Mid-Interview

Internal Affairs concluded that the CSC “undermined the integrity of the correctional facility and posed a threat to safety and order.” A suspension or dismissal was recommended, but records show she was allowed to resign voluntarily on August 11th.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment since she no longer works there. The union representing jail employees has not responded to requests for comment.


Investigation Finds Franklin County Jail Employee in Secret Relationship with Inmate  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Los Angeles Rams v Cleveland Browns - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports

Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Officially Names QB2

Cleveland mobsters post
15 Items
Local

15 Notorious Cleveland Mobsters Who Left a Bloody Legacy

Cleveland Street Names playlist
15 Items
Local

15 Cleveland Street Names Outsiders Always Mispronounce

Local

Jail Call Reveals Details From Suspect in Light Rail Stabbing

12 Items
Pop Culture

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Dramatic Role In ‘The Smashing Machine’ Is Generating Oscar Buzz

Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports

Report: Browns Trade QB Kenny Pickett to the Raiders

10 Items
Games

Warner Bros. Hits Pause Button On ‘Mortal Kombat II,’ Delays The Movie Until May 2026

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close