Columbus Mother Charged After "Throwing" Baby
A nine-month-old boy is fighting for his life after police say his mother admitted to causing his traumatic injuries.
Police arrested 29-year-old Billie Jo Tustin, who admitted to detectives that she threw her baby about 15 feet across a room, causing his head to strike the floor. She also confessed to throwing him shorter distances and to slapping and spanking him, court documents state.
OHIO: Columbus City Schools Talk Bus Cuts To Save Millions
Another toddler was inside the home but was not hurt.
Columbus Fire medics were called to the 900 block of North 4th Street in Italian Village around 5PM Wednesday on reports of an unresponsive infant. Hours later, Nationwide Children’s Hospital notified police that the child’s condition appeared to be the result of foul play.
He remains in critical condition on life support, according to court records.
Tustin has been charged with felonious assault and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court.
Columbus Mother Charged After “Throwing” Baby was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com