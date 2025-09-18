Listen Live
News

Columbus Mother Charged After "Throwing" Baby

Columbus Mother Charged After “Throwing” Baby

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Newborn health care. Newborn baby sleeping on bed. Hands and soft skin of newbord baby during lying on white blanket
Source: Amorn Suriyan / Getty

A nine-month-old boy is fighting for his life after police say his mother admitted to causing his traumatic injuries.

Police arrested 29-year-old Billie Jo Tustin, who admitted to detectives that she threw her baby about 15 feet across a room, causing his head to strike the floor. She also confessed to throwing him shorter distances and to slapping and spanking him, court documents state.

OHIO: Columbus City Schools Talk Bus Cuts To Save Millions

Another toddler was inside the home but was not hurt.

Columbus Fire medics were called to the 900 block of North 4th Street in Italian Village around 5PM Wednesday on reports of an unresponsive infant. Hours later, Nationwide Children’s Hospital notified police that the child’s condition appeared to be the result of foul play.

He remains in critical condition on life support, according to court records.

Tustin has been charged with felonious assault and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court.


Columbus Mother Charged After “Throwing” Baby  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Los Angeles Rams v Cleveland Browns - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports

Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Officially Names QB2

Cleveland mobsters post
15 Items
Local

15 Notorious Cleveland Mobsters Who Left a Bloody Legacy

Cleveland Street Names playlist
15 Items
Local

15 Cleveland Street Names Outsiders Always Mispronounce

Local

Jail Call Reveals Details From Suspect in Light Rail Stabbing

12 Items
Pop Culture

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Dramatic Role In ‘The Smashing Machine’ Is Generating Oscar Buzz

Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports

Report: Browns Trade QB Kenny Pickett to the Raiders

10 Items
Games

Warner Bros. Hits Pause Button On ‘Mortal Kombat II,’ Delays The Movie Until May 2026

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close