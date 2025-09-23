Somebody Erected A Statue Of Trump Holding Hands With Jefferey Epstein, And — This Is My Kind Of Carrying On!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

We previously reported that a group of cryptocurrency investors paid to have a golden statue of President Donald Trump holding a bitcoin erected in front of the U.S. Capitol — as if to gift America with a single graven image to symbolize just how far the nation has fallen into a complete idiocracy since Jan. 20, 2025. Well, another group of private citizens has gifted the country with another symbolic image of where we are now, but I kinda like this one.

Because if one were to erect a monument to the reality of the corruption of the current federal administration and the absolute worst of human depravity going hand-in-hand, they could probably do worse than a statue of President Donald Trump and late billionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein holding hands and walking off into the sunset together.

Oh, y’all are going to have the president turning orangey-red over this one.

According to HuffPost, this 12-foot faux-bronze statue of Trump and Epstein, being the bestest of big, beautiful bosom buddies, was erected on the National Mall on Tuesday by a group that calls itself the Secret Handshake. It includes three plaques, one of which reads, “In Honor of Friendship Month,” which is, apparently, the month of September.

“We celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his ‘closest friend’ Jeffrey Epstein,” another plaque reads. The plaques also include quotes from a birthday card Trump allegedly once gave Epstein.

We all know that, for months, Trump and his administration have been scrambling to find anything they can deflect to in an effort to distract people from those damn Epstein files that have been plaguing Trump’s second term. It hasn’t worked, though. They just keep hitting us with wobbly curve balls like fake Obama arrests and the use of the National Guard as Trump’s personal negro nuisance removal agency — and everyone who isn’t a Trump loyalist or cultists just responds, “Nah, release them files!”

Honestly, it’s the exact brand of unseriousness this perpetual clown car of a presidency deserves.

“No one else publicly that we know of partied with Donald Trump, traveled with Donald Trump, and visited at Mar-a-Lago just as a friend, not just as an associate,” the Secret Handshake’s anonymous leader said in a statement, according to HuffPost. “Since this is Friendship Month, we wanted to celebrate what is presumably, at least publicly, Donald Trump’s only true friend.”

Alright, y’all, maybe you haven’t heard, but Trump does not take kindly to having his feelings hurt like this. If these groups aren’t careful, they might get the Jimmy Kimmel treatment, with federal agencies getting their platforms shut down for approximately four days, or whatever.

Trump was still calling the Epstein controversy a “Democratic hoax” as Epstein’s actual victims were demanding to be taken seriously during a press event in Washington, D.C. The man absolutely hates that this Epstein problem just won’t go away.

So, you know, it would be a shame if people started flooding his newsfeed with photos of this statue of him playing “Skip to My Lou” with his former partner in predatory plane rides.

Uh… allegedly.

