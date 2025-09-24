Listen Live
Resch’s Bakery Closing Livingston Avenue Shop, Moving to Gahanna

Published on September 24, 2025

Resch’s Bakery is packing up after more than 60 years on Livingston Avenue.

The family-owned staple confirmed it will close its longtime southeast Columbus location at 4061 E. Livingston Ave. on September 30th as it prepares to open a new home in Gahanna.

MORE: New Study Says You Need Nearly $85K to Live Comfortably in Ohio

The move marks a huge shift for the 113-year-old bakery, which originally announced its Gahanna spot as an expansion rather than a replacement.

The new bakery is set to be housed at 150 N. Hamilton Road in the former Dollar General building. It is still waiting on final inspections before announcing an opening date.

In a recent Facebook post, Resch’s said the Gahanna space will be “significantly larger” than its Livingston Avenue shop. Fans can still expect the classics: donuts, pastries, cakes, cookies, pretzels, pies, and more.

Resch’s roots run deep in Columbus. Founder Wilhelm Resch immigrated from Germany in 1906 and opened the bakery’s first storefront in 1912 on East Livingston Avenue. The business moved to its current location in 1962 and has been run by six generations of family since.

The closing of the Livingston shop at the end of the month will bring an end to one chapter in Resch’s history, but the bakery says it’s looking forward to welcoming customers to its bigger space in Gahanna soon.


Resch’s Bakery Closing Livingston Avenue Shop, Moving to Gahanna  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

