Listen Live
News

Anti-DEI MAGA Group Removed From Tennessee State University

Group Of White MAGA Morons Kicked Off TSU Campus For Antagonizing HBCU Students With Anti-DEI Nonsense

A group that calls itself the “Fearless Debaters” popped up at Tennessee State University to debate Black college students about DEI.

Published on September 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Tennessee State University
Source: IG: @cydnificent_ / IG: @cydnificent_

Booooooy, some of these unhinged MAGA-fied white boys sure have allowed the death and so-called legacy of Charlie Kirk to give them an inflated sense of self.

On Tuesday, a group that calls itself the “Fearless Debaters” popped up at Tennessee State University, an HBCU, wearing MAGA hats and toting film equipment to challenge mostly Black students to a debate on one of the few subjects that ever appears to creep into the minds of white conservatives in regard to Black people: diversity, equity, and inclusion.

One member of the group, a Temu Kirk wannabe named Cam Higby, posted footage of the event, claiming that “after 10 minutes, a literal riot erupted.” Interestingly enough, the footage Higby posted shows no riot, just a crowd of students following them on their way out and heckling them, likely because they were happy to be rid of a bunch of Kaucasian Klan Kadets who clearly came to an HBCU campus to gaslight and antagonize Black people, much like their dead MAGA martyr who used his platform to do the same while he was alive.

Meanwhile, TSU said in a statement that the “group of individuals unaffiliated” with the university were escorted off of school grounds by campus police after they appeared “without prior notice,” which is against TSU policy.

So, while the group of racist idiots essentially told their followers that they were chased off campus by a mob of rabid, rioting Black people, who “stole our stuff” and shouted, “BLACK POWER” — which, of course, can’t be heard in their footage — it turns out administrators and campus police made them leave, because “in accordance with university policy, any demonstration or protest activity requires advance approval and permitting.” TSU also noted that “at all times, TSU students conducted themselves in a professional and respectful manner.”

Let’s be real, though: even if TSU students had been aggressive while running these incelustrious white MAGA morons off their campus, these so-called “fearless” fools would only have been getting the exact reaction they were looking for. You don’t go to an HBCU campus and post up with a big sign that says, “DEI should be illegal” unless you’re trying to get a rise out of Black people.

So, basically, a group of white men, hopped up on racial resentment and extra-caucasified delusions of grandeur, got themselves kicked off an HBCU campus for breaking TSU rules by showing up uninvited for an impromptu “debate” on whether institutions that, for the overwhelming majority of their existences, excluded virtually everyone but heterosexual, cisgender white males from membership, should be able to legally implement DEI polices — and now they’re calling for TSU to be defunded for not allowing them to break protocol.

Sounds about white.

Anyway, the NAACP TSU chapter released a statement of its own, standing in solidarity with TSU students and condemning the group.

“This incident was not an isolated act of political expression –– it was an intentional effort to antagonize, disrupt, and instill fear in a space created to be safe, affirming, and supportive of Black students,” the statement read. “While we recognize and respect that free speech is a constitutional right, there is a clear and urgent distinction between constructive dialogue and rhetoric deliberately designed to provoke, demean, and endanger the psychological safety of students at HBCUs.” 

Exactly!

SEE ALSO:

Charlie Kirk’s Death Spurs Newfound Unity Among Republicans

House GOP Pressures Dems On Vote To Honor Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk Pushes ‘Great Replacement Theory’ In Rant Against Protesters


Group Of White MAGA Morons Kicked Off TSU Campus For Antagonizing HBCU Students With Anti-DEI Nonsense  was originally published on newsone.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
Cleveland mobsters post
15 Items
Local

15 Notorious Cleveland Mobsters Who Left a Bloody Legacy

Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

Generic police officer and police car
15 Items
Local

The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now

Cleveland foods
20 Items
Local

20 Foods Perfected by Cleveland That Locals Swear By

Night Police Sirens
Local

U.S. Marshals Recover 10 Missing Children in Cleveland Operation

Driver Undergoes Dui Road Test
Local

Multiple OVI Checkpoints Planned This Weekend in Cleveland Area

Entertainment

Tamron Hall Celebrates Season 7 With Big Guests and Real Conversations

News

‘Be quiet!’: Trump Lashes Out At Black Journalist Over Question About Chicago War Post

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close