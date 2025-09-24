Caresha, Please: Yung Miami Supports Diddy’s Release With Character Letter

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Caresha Brownlee, better known to fans as Yung Miami of the rap group City Girls, is trending this week after writing a letter in support of her ex-boyfriend and former hip-hop mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs, ahead of his sentencing.

In her letter, which was submitted late Monday night in New York federal court, Brownlee urged the court to consider the man she came to know during their three-year relationship, describing Combs as “loving, genuine, supportive, and always encouraging,” before adding that he “is not a danger or a threat to the community,” and that he “belongs at home, with his family, the people who mean the most to him.”

“In my personal experience, Sean is not a danger or a threat to the community,” Brownlee wrote. “He is a man of God, someone who uplifts, supports, and inspires those around him to be better mentally, physically, and spiritually. But more than anything, he’s a father, and his kids are the ones who look up to him the most. They need him. His presence, love, and guidance matter deeply in their lives.”

Brownlee, who dated Diddy from roughly 2021 to 2023, noted that her perspective was limited to her personal experience and emphasized she did not condone any wrongdoing. Still, she credited Combs with supporting her career, highlighting how he invited her to her first Met Gala in 2023 and how he championed Black people throughout his career.

“One of my most meaningful memories was when he took me to my first Met Gala. It wasn’t just about the event—it was about what it represented,” Brownlee continued. “Sean has always made it a priority to open doors for Black people, to make sure we are seen, heard, and valued in spaces where we’ve historically been excluded. That night reminded me that we belong in every room, at every table, and in every conversation.“

The City Girl also highlighted how the former mogul gave her a platform for her podcast, Caresha Please, on Revolt, the media company Combs chaired until stepping down in 2024.

“[Diddy has] constantly encouraged me—and so many others—to dream bigger, walk in confidence, and never shrink who we are to make others comfortable,” Brownlee wrote. “He also gave me a voice by providing me a platform on his network to speak for the culture and connect with people in a way that was real and authentic. That opportunity changed the direction of my career and showed me the impact one person can have when they choose to uplift others.”

In an attempt to show the giving side of Combs, Brownlee also noted his philanthropic efforts, including when the two fed unhoused individuals for Thanksgiving in 2022, highlighting that the embattled hitmaker has begun attending therapy to help him on his healing journey.

“Beyond all of that, I’ve seen him give back to his community over and over again. In 2022, we fed the homeless together on Thanksgiving, but that was just one example,” Brownlee continued. “There were so many moments where he gave—quietly, privately, without cameras, because his heart genuinely wanted to help. I’ve also witnessed him doing real inner work. He made the choice to check himself into anger management, start therapy, and commit to physical healing through therapy. That takes strength, humility, and self-awareness. He didn’t do it for show—he did it because he wanted to grow and to become a better person.”

Yung Miami’s letter was reportedly one of more than 75 submitted to Judge Arun Subramanian on Combs’ behalf. Combs’ lawyers reportedly filed dozens of character references Monday night, including one from his mother, Janice Combs, who frequently appeared in court during his trial. “I would like to be able to spend the last few years of my life with my son, Sean,” Combs’ mother wrote, noting that she turns 85 in December and depends on her son for “emotional support.”

Combs’ son Christian also penned a letter to the judge, urging for his father’s release, stating his family has experienced a year of “lies and discrimination and dehumanization.” Other support documents filed include letters from former employees, including Combs’ wardrobe stylist, chef, and concierge, along with letters from his longtime friends.

While the maximum sentence for his conviction is 20 years in prison, Combs’ attorneys are instead asking the court to impose a sentence no longer than 14 months, citing the mogul’s year already served, which would result in his immediate freedom.

Read the full letter from Yung Miami, filed in New York federal court below:

Dear Your Honor,

My name is Caresha Brownlee. I’m a mother, daughter, sister, and a hip-hop artist who has spent many years in the public eye. I want to be clear that I cannot speak on or defend anything that may have happened before I met Sean Combs. I do not condone any wrongdoing. I can only speak from my personal experience and the man I’ve come to know over the past four years.

For three of those years, I was in a public relationship with Sean, and during that time, I witnessed—and came to know—a different person than the one often portrayed. Behind the scenes, he was loving, genuine, supportive, and always encouraging. He motivated me, believed in me, and helped me grow both personally and professionally.

I’m writing this letter because I believe it’s important for the court to know the side of Sean that isn’t always seen or spoken about—the man who poured into others, who gave opportunities, who led by example, and who loved deeply.

He helped shape me both professionally and personally. He believed in me, pushed me to grow, and taught me how to be a better businesswoman. He helped me find balance between chasing my dreams and being present for my family, because that’s what he did—no matter how busy he was, he never missed holidays or special moments with his family.

One of my most meaningful memories was when he took me to my first Met Gala. It wasn’t just about the event—it was about what it represented. Sean has always made it a priority to open doors for Black people, to make sure we are seen, heard, and valued in spaces where we’ve historically been excluded. That night reminded me that we belong in every room, at every table, and in every conversation. He’s constantly encouraged me—and so many others—to dream bigger, walk in confidence, and never shrink who we are to make others comfortable.

He also gave me a voice, by providing me a platform on his network to speak for the culture and connect with people in a way that was real and authentic. That opportunity changed the direction of my career and showed me the impact one person can have when they choose to uplift others.

Beyond all of that, I’ve seen him give back to his community over and over again. In 2022, we fed the homeless together on Thanksgiving, but that was just one example. There were so many moments where he gave—quietly, privately, without cameras, because his heart genuinely wanted to help.

I’ve also witnessed him doing real inner work. He made the choice to check himself into anger management, start therapy, and commit to physical healing through therapy. That takes strength, humility, and self-awareness. He didn’t do it for show—he did it because he wanted to grow and to become a better person.

In my personal experience, Sean is not a danger or a threat to the community. He is a man of God, someone who uplifts, supports, and inspires those around him to be better mentally, physically and spiritually. But more than anything, he’s a father and his kids are the ones who look up to him the most. They need him. His presence, love, and guidance matter deeply in their lives.

I truly believe that he belongs at home, with his family, the people who mean the most to him and who continue to be his greatest source of purpose and strength.

Judge..That’s a good man.

Thank you,

Caresha Brownlee

