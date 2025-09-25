Listen Live
News

Sean "Diddy" Combs Sued By Former Stylist Over Sexual Battery

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sued By Former Stylist Over Sexual Battery

Celebrity stylist Deonte Nash is suing Sean "Diddy" Combs for sexual battery, physical assault, stalking, and human trafficking.

Published on September 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Sean Diddy Combs Hosts World Premiere Of New CÎROC Commercial - NY

Sean “Diddy” Combs may have scored a recent legal win in his racketeering and sex trafficking case, but a new lawsuit levied heavy allegations against the mogul. Celebrity stylist Deonte Nash is suing Sean “Diddy’ Combs over sexual battery, physical assault, stalking, and human trafficking.

According to a report from Rolling Stone, Deonte Nash, who testified at Diddy’s trial earlier this year, is accusing the Bad Boy Records chief of several explosive charges that sound similar to other acts Combs was accused of enacting, allegedly.

Nash filed a complaint Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to the outlet, adding in their report Nash stated that Combs, “inched his nipples, groped his buttocks, grinded on his groin, and once forced his hand onto Combs’ penis while Nash worked for Combs and his former girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura between 2008 and 2018.”

This was reminiscent of Nash’s testimony during Combs’ New York trial, where he said that in 2013, Combs strangled him after attempting to intervene in an altercation between Combs and his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Venturea. Shortly after, Nash claims Diddy strangled him again because he and Ventura went out to dinner, which led to physical violence.

Combs’ attorney Erica Wolff shared a statment that read “Mr. Nash is another opportunist looking to profit off his proximity to celebrity. This complaint is riddled with falsehoods and stands in stark contrast to the record that has already been established in court. Mr. Combs has dedicated his life and career to uplifting artists, creating opportunities, and building one of the most influential cultural enterprises in the world.”

Phoro: Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sued By Former Stylist Over Sexual Battery  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
Cleveland mobsters post
15 Items
Local

15 Notorious Cleveland Mobsters Who Left a Bloody Legacy

Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

Generic police officer and police car
15 Items
Local

The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now

Cleveland foods
20 Items
Local

20 Foods Perfected by Cleveland That Locals Swear By

Night Police Sirens
Local

U.S. Marshals Recover 10 Missing Children in Cleveland Operation

Driver Undergoes Dui Road Test
Local

Multiple OVI Checkpoints Planned This Weekend in Cleveland Area

Entertainment

Tamron Hall Celebrates Season 7 With Big Guests and Real Conversations

Cleveland bank robberies
15 Items
Local

15 Cleveland Bank Robberies That Made Headlines

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close