She’s Here! Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby Girl, Rocki

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Sylvain Lefevre

We’ve been waiting months for Rihanna to drop, and today’s the big day!

Well, not exactly, and unfortunately we’re not talking about new music just yet. In all actuality though, the big drop in question happens to be a first born daughter for Rih and A$AP Rocky! Oh, and baby girl is definitely carrying on the “R” legacy.

Everyone, welcome to the world Rocki Irish Mayers!

RELATED: Motherhood, But Make It Fashionable! Highlighting The Best Rihanna Baby Bump Looks

Although announced today, Rocki’s birthday is actually on September 13, 2025. Ironically enough, the date just so happens to fall on the death anniversary of an idol to both Rocky and Rihanna: late rap legend Tupac Shakur died on that day almost 30 years ago following a still-unsolved drive-by shooting. It can be argued that our newest little hip-hop heiress was not only born to two living legends in the game, but also has an iconic bald-headed soul brother looking after her on some cosmic level.

Waiting nearly two weeks to reveal the big news made for a rockstar move that’s quite fitting given the two artists we’re considering, but it also could just be due to the fact that, well, it’s a busy time over in the Fenty-Mayers household! In addition to Rocky promoting his co-starring role in the new Spike Lee joint alongside Denzel Washington titled Highest 2 Lowest, Rihanna is still working these covers of magazines. Her latest for Volume 14 of HOMME Girls Magazine even gave a slight nod to baby girl Rocki with a caption that reads, “HOMMEGIRLS VOLUME 14 feat. my next fashion killa 🐣.” At the time, fans were merely speculating that a girl was what they were having, but now we can see it was a call to Rocky’s 2013 fan-favorite single “Fashion Killa” about an off-the-chart fashionista who can “shop until she drop” in order to make sure her “babies will be flyer than their parents.”

Fitting caption if you ask us!

Congratulations to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on their beautiful firstborn daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers! We can’t wait for her first photoshoot.

She’s Here! Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby Girl, Rocki was originally published on blackamericaweb.com