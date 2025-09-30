Listen Live
More Than 100 Arrested in Ohio Human Trafficking Sting

Published on September 30, 2025

Bureau of Criminal Investigations truck is parked at the...
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Ohio’s attorney general says more than 100 people were taken into custody statewide during a weeklong human trafficking crackdown.

Attorney General Dave Yost revealed details of Operation Next Door, which involved over 100 law enforcement agencies and led to 135 arrests. Of those, 103 were people accused of prostitution or solicitation. Authorities also made 32 felony arrests and carried out nine search warrants connected to trafficking.

“There need to be consequences,” Yost said. “Human trafficking is among the most serious crimes in our society. It’s not just a violation of the body; it’s a violation of personhood.”

Yost said the operation’s name reflects how trafficking often goes unnoticed in everyday places.

“It’s not just a big city or small town issue. It’s everywhere—neighbors, coworkers, hotels. It’s not okay.”

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said his office’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force was especially busy. Deputies arrested a 77-year-old man who claimed to be a federal defense attorney on charges related to child pornography, and four Columbus residents accused of attempting to meet minors for sex.

Police in Hilliard, Dublin, and Grove City also took part. Hilliard Police Chief Mike Woods noted that cases like these show trafficking doesn’t stop at city limits.

Yost added that law enforcement is offering services to survivors identified during the operation, and urged the public to report anything that seems suspicious.


