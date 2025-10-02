Listen Live
Ashley Hollis Makes History as 4th Black "Big Brother US" Winner

Ashley Hollis Makes History as 4th Black "Big Brother US" Winner

Published on October 2, 2025

Big Brother Season 9 - Live Finale
Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Ashley Hollis Crowned Big Brother 27 Winner – Making History Once Again

History was made on Big Brother 27! 🏆 On Sunday night, Ashley Hollis, an attorney from New York, outplayed, out-strategized, and outlasted the competition to take home the $750,000 prize and the title of winner.

She locked in a 6–1 jury vote to seal her victory — and with it, her place in Big Brother history.

Ashley now becomes the third Black woman to ever win the game and the fifth person of color to win in the last five years, showing just how much the landscape of reality TV has shifted since CBS introduced its groundbreaking 50% casting rule back in 2020.


Ashley wasn’t the loudest player in the house, but she was one of the smartest.

By keeping her background as a lawyer low-key, she dodged early targets and built trust with multiple alliances.

Her biggest move came when she snagged the final Head of Household, securing her spot in the Final Two and delivering a jury speech that crushed her opponent.


The jury made it clear — Ashley’s social game and ability to balance strategy with relationships earned her the win.

This isn’t just about one season. It’s about what her victory represents: progress.


Ashley follows in the footsteps of Taylor Hale (BB24), who became the first Black woman winner in 2022.


She adds to a growing list of winners of color since CBS made its commitment to at least 50% BIPOC casting for all reality shows.


Her win proves that when the playing field is more balanced, diverse players don’t just show up — they dominate.

What’s Next for Big Brother?


Fans are already buzzing: will this trend continue into future seasons? With Ashley’s name now etched in Big Brother history, she’s part of a wave changing the game forever.

RELATED: Black Winners of Reality Competition Shows in 2024

Ashley Hollis Makes History as 4th Black “Big Brother US” Winner  was originally published on hot1009.com

