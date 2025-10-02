Columbus Featured on “The Today Show”, Best Fall Destination

Columbus Featured on "The Today Show" as Best Fall Destination
Columbus got some national love this week after being spotlighted on NBC’s Today Show as one of the country’s top fall road trip destinations.
During a Tuesday segment, Travel & Leisure editor-in-chief Jacqui Gifford shared her picks for where to catch the best foliage. She named Columbus alongside Catskill, New York; McCall, Idaho; and Charlottesville, Virginia.
Gifford highlighted the area’s accessibility (within an hour’s flight or a day’s drive for more than half the country) and pointed out some of central Ohio’s standout attractions.
Among them: the sandstone cliffs along the Hocking Hills Scenic Byway, Quarry Trails Metro Park just outside downtown, and the sprawling 2,000-acre Dawes Arboretum.
She also gave a nod to The Junto Hotel, a 198-room boutique spot in the heart of downtown that comes with a “gear garage,” where guests can borrow bikes, scooters, or even board games and has a beautiful rooftop bar.
Keep scrolling to see some beautiful shots of The 614 in the Fall time!
