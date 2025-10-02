Columbus Featured on “The Today Show”, Best Fall Destination

Source: Connor Brennan / 500px / Getty

Columbus got some national love this week after being spotlighted on NBC’s Today Show as one of the country’s top fall road trip destinations.

During a Tuesday segment, Travel & Leisure editor-in-chief Jacqui Gifford shared her picks for where to catch the best foliage. She named Columbus alongside Catskill, New York; McCall, Idaho; and Charlottesville, Virginia.

Gifford highlighted the area’s accessibility (within an hour’s flight or a day’s drive for more than half the country) and pointed out some of central Ohio’s standout attractions.

Among them: the sandstone cliffs along the Hocking Hills Scenic Byway, Quarry Trails Metro Park just outside downtown, and the sprawling 2,000-acre Dawes Arboretum.

She also gave a nod to The Junto Hotel, a 198-room boutique spot in the heart of downtown that comes with a “gear garage,” where guests can borrow bikes, scooters, or even board games and has a beautiful rooftop bar.

