Apple To Remove ICEBlock App At The “Request” Of The Trump Administration

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

As the Trump administration continues to use ICE as its own personal Gestapo and terrorize Brown communities all over the U.S., Americans across the spectrum have been pushing back any which way they can, including using an app designed to share information about ICE raids and whereabouts, ICEBlock.

Unfortunately, said app is set to be removed from Apple’s app stores as the Trump administration has been leaning on the company to get rid of it, claiming it was putting their “agents” in danger.

According to NBC News, Apple will be removing ICEBlock and other similar anti-ICE apps from its App Store, as the Trump administration continues with its assumed takeover of the United States of America, coercing big companies to fall in line or face the consequences.

Per NBC News:

Love WERE-AM 1490? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“We created the App Store to be a safe and trusted place to discover apps,” Apple said. “Based on information we’ve received from law enforcement about the safety risks associated with ICEBlock, we have removed it and similar apps from the App Store.”

Trump administration officials have complained about assaults and threats to ICE agents, among them that they face being “doxxed,” a term that means personal information is shared online.

It should be noted that the ICEBlock app and others don’t share any agents’ personal information, but rather notify people of ICE sightings within a 5-mile radius.

With that being the case, it’s been said that ICE “agents” keep their faces covered not only to keep from being doxxed, but also to keep the public from linking these men to white supremacy groups such as the Proud Boys and former Jan. 6 rioters. In other words, these men aren’t trained agents but rather everyday people with a bone to pick with people of color and liberals. Not exactly the “professionals” you’d want running around with loaded weapons and a mall cop badge with no legal restraints.

While it was a helpful tool for the Latino community to use to keep themselves and their loved ones out of harms way, you’re not going to need the ICEBlock app to know where ICE will be on Feb. 8, 2026. They’ve promised to be at the Super Bowl to look for “illegals” looking to take in the Bad Bunny concert that’s supposed to go down that night. Because everyone knows that illegal immigrants have the kind of money that affords them the luxury of buying Super Bowl tickets like that. SMH.

What do y’all think about Apple removing the ICEBlock app from their App Store? Let us know in the comments section below.

—

Photo: Getty

Apple To Remove ICEBlock App At The “Request” Of The Trump Administration was originally published on hiphopwired.com