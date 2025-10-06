Columbus Media Pioneer Ann B. Walker Dies at 101

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Barbara J. Perenic / The Columbus Dispatch

Ann B. Walker— a trailblazing journalist, radio host, and community leader who became the first woman and first Black broadcaster to cover the Ohio Statehouse— has died at 101.

Her passing was confirmed Sunday by Bethany Presbyterian Church, where she was a longtime member.

Walker’s career broke barriers long before diversity in newsrooms was common. She got her start in 1949 with the Ohio Sentinel, one of Columbus’ first Black newspapers. She then went on to work at WVKO-AM in the ’60s before joining WLWC-TV (now NBC4) in 1972. There, she served as on-air talent, producer, and community services director, becoming the first woman in broadcast management at the station.

“Through Ann’s work in the media, she humanized the Black community, provided good responses to our community that helped us have a voice,” said Rev. Dr. Edward Lewis Sr. of Bethany Presbyterian Church.

Born in Columbus on November 1, 1923, Walker graduated from East High School before earning her bachelor’s degree from George Williams College in Chicago. Walker was also a lifetime member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., where she also served as the 24th President from 1989-1992.

Walker’s career included a long list of firsts. She was the first woman broadcaster to cover the Ohio Legislature. In 1980, President Jimmy Carter appointed her to serve as special assistant to the director of the White House Public Affairs Office, making her the first Black woman from Franklin County to receive a White House appointment.

Ms. Ann B. Walker was also one of the first African Americans in Columbus to interview Martin Luther King Jr., who she had a close relationship with, according to Rev. Dr. Lewis.

In her lifetime, Ann B. Walker was inducted into both the Ohio Women’s Hall of Fame and the City of Columbus Hall of Fame. She was also honored internationally; the King of Ghana named her Queen Mother of Mozano Village in recognition of her community and cultural work.

In her later years, Walker continued to give back. She helped launch a weekly lunch program in King-Lincoln Bronzeville that fed hundreds of residents each season. In 2021, the city dedicated “Ann B. Walker Plaza” in her honor.

Rest in Peace, Ann B. Walker…





