Release The Files: Mike Johnson Is Once Again Using His Power To Delay The Release Of The Epstein Files

In what’s becoming a disturbing pattern of political manipulation by MAGA, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is once again using his power to obstruct transparency, this time by delaying the swearing-in of a duly elected member of Congress whose vote could force the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva, who won a September special election to fill the seat once held by her late father, Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva, has yet to take office because of her commitment to be the single vote to force the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The people of Arizona’s 7th Congressional District have spoken, electing Grijalva to continue her father’s legacy of progressive representation. Yet, more than two weeks after the election results were certified, Speaker Johnson has refused to administer the oath of office, leaving the district without representation. The Speaker’s decision not only undermines democratic representation but also raises critical questions about what lengths political leaders are willing to go to prevent the truth from surfacing.

Johnson claims the delay is procedural, due to the ongoing government shutdown caused by the GOP to once again delay voting on the files’ release.

“We’re happy that she got elected, she’s filling her father’s seat, we have a long tradition here and a process for how we administer the oath to a member,” Speaker Johnson told Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego during a tense exchange captured on video. “We’re gonna do that as soon as we get back to work, but we need the lights turned back on, so we encourage both of you to go open the government.”

Despite the continued attempts to blame Democrats for the government shutdown that is currently impacting more than 800,000 government workers and millions of Americans, the GOP controls both the House and the Senate. Democrats aren’t buying it. Senator Gallego immediately pressed back, saying:

“How much of this is actually you don’t want her to be on the Epstein [petition]?” adding, “you just keep coming up with excuses. This is an excuse so that she doesn’t sign on to that.”

Johnson retorted, calling the accusation “absurd,” insisting the delayed process “has nothing to do with Epstein.” Yet the timing and the math tell a very different story.

The House currently sits at a razor-thin Republican majority. With Grijalva’s swearing-in, that margin would shift to 219–214, just enough for Democrats and bipartisan allies to reach the 218 signatures needed on a discharge petition that would force a vote to release the complete Jeffrey Epstein files.

The petition, spearheaded by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), seeks to compel the Department of Justice to release all records related to Epstein’s criminal network within 30 days. All House Democrats have signed on, along with four Republicans who include Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Nancy Mace, leaving only one signature necessary.

That missing signature is all that stands between the public and one of the most explosive government disclosures in recent history.

The House Oversight Committee released over 33,000 pages of documents earlier this year—flight logs, court filings, and internal communications—but many believe those records were selectively redacted and incomplete. The discharge petition seeks to require the release of all remaining materials within 30 days, shining light on what has remained one of the most guarded and politically sensitive investigations of the past decade.

Senator Ruben Gallego, who confronted Johnson directly, accused him of “wanting to cover up for pedophiles on the Epstein list.” Johnson dismissed the charge as “totally absurd,” but the optics tell a different story.

Despite the blame being placed on the shutdown, earlier this year, Johnson personally called a pro forma session to swear in two Republican representatives from Florida after their special elections, despite similar congressional recesses.

“Earlier this year, two Republicans in Florida were sworn in during pro forma sessions less than 24 hours after their elections,” Grijalva said in a statement. “The fact that Southern Arizona is being treated differently raises serious questions about political motivations—especially since I have pledged to become the 218th signature on the discharge petition to force a vote on the Epstein files.”

Pressed on the inconsistency, Johnson claimed that the Florida cases were “exceptions” because the members’ “families were in town” and “it was a scheduled day for the oath of office.”

By refusing to swear in Grijalva, Speaker Johnson is effectively disenfranchising the voters of Arizona’s 7th District and setting a dangerous precedent that House leadership can use procedural authority to manipulate legislative outcomes. This is not merely a partisan disagreement; it is a direct affront to the foundational principle of representative democracy.

“Speaker Johnson continues to make excuses,” Grijalva said in a video statement to constituents. “But all the while, Southern Arizona still does not have a voice in Washington.”

The silence from Republican leadership underscores how sensitive and politically dangerous the Epstein files have become. The bipartisan nature of the discharge petition, supported by figures as ideologically diverse as Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Nancy Mace, demonstrates that transparency is not a partisan issue but a moral imperative.

Senator Mark Kelly also delivered a blunt assessment, saying, “The guy who works in this office right here is keeping all of his Republican colleagues and his caucus on an extended summer vacation. He will not come back to negotiate with us. We are ready.”

Johnson’s defenders insist that Democrats are “playing politics,” arguing that they should simply vote to reopen the government, but even MAGA is beginning to experience mounting frustrations over his refusal to reconvene the House amid the shutdown.

Meanwhile, outside Washington, pressure is growing as Arizona voters are demanding that their representative be seated immediately.

Mike Johnson’s refusal to swear in Adelita Grijalva isn’t just a procedural delay—it’s a deliberate act of obstruction with national implications. By preventing her from taking office, Johnson is blocking a vote that could expose decades of corruption, complicity, and cover-ups surrounding one of America’s darkest scandals.

At its core, this fight is about more than political gamesmanship—it is about truth. The Epstein files represent an opportunity for the government to demonstrate that no one, regardless of wealth or status, is above accountability. Every day that passes without full disclosure erodes public trust and fuels speculation about who in power is being protected.

The demand from both sides of the aisle remains the same: Release the files. Seat the representative. End the cover-up. The American people deserve clarity. The families of Epstein’s victims deserve closure, and the voters of Arizona deserve representation.

Speaker Johnson’s continued obstruction sends one unmistakable message: that protecting power remains a higher priority than exposing truth. Until Adelita Grijalva takes her rightful seat and the House votes to release the Epstein files, both transparency and democracy remain under siege.

