LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Smith & Wollensky has reversed course on its anticipated Columbus return. The high-end steakhouse, known for dry-aged USDA Prime steaks and top-tier wine, confirmed it will no longer reopen downtown after initially announcing plans last year.

The restaurant was slated to take over the first floor of the Hyatt Regency in the Arena District; a move revealed in June 2024, just a year after closing its longtime Easton Town Center location. That Easton restaurant had operated for more than 20 years before shutting down at the end of its lease.

MORE: Columbus Restaurants Opening in 2025

“Smith & Wollensky has made the difficult decision to suspend our planned return to Columbus as we shift our focus to support our international expansion and strategic growth opportunities,” the company said in a statement.

The brand is now turning its attention overseas, with recent openings in Manila and future locations set for Tokyo and Kuala Lumpur. In the U.S., the restaurant group plans to continue investing in major markets like Boston, Miami, Las Vegas and Chicago.

MORE: ‘Castle of Tomorrow’: Revamped, AI-Powered White Castle Opens in Columbus

Originally, Smith & Wollensky was excited for the Hyatt site, highlighting its elegant design and patio space along High Street with valet parking. When the project was first announced, brand president Nathan Evans said the company was eager to reconnect with diners who had missed the steakhouse’s presence in the city.

Now the plans are completely off the table.





Smith & Wollensky Cancels Plans to Reopen in Columbus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com